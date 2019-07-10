During a recent installment of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast, Nikki opened up about why she believes she has yet to be invited to make a retirement speech as part of WWE. It was reported late last month that Nikki is suffering from a herniated disc in her neck as well as a cyst on her brain. Both of the doctors she visited were adamant that she immediately stops all in-ring competition.

"I feel like they haven't had me come in and do a retirement speech because - guys, it's crazy. Brie and I have become hated by the 'Smart Marks'," Nikki explained. "I always looked at it like, well, we did a really good job as heels for so long. But it was like the more successful we would get with the reality shows, and the men that we were dating and married to, and all that, we became more and more hated. For people to go against us in the ring and on the mic, it's very easy to create promos with Brie and I, or about us. And I look at Paige, and Bryan, and Edge, and the list goes on of people who got to have that moment [of a retirement speech]."

Nikki began to grow emotional as she reminded listeners of the sacrifices she has made as a performer in WWE. With her career spanning over a decade, Nikki is a two-time WWE Divas Champion, with one of those reigns being the longest in WWE history before the Divas Championship was retired.

"It's actually going to make me emotional," Nikki said through tears. "It's going to make me cry because, you know, I love wrestling. I gave thirteen years of my life. I beat my body up. I mean, it was my world. It's so sad sometimes when I see the lack of respect or, like, not the appreciation. You know how badly I wish I could go out there and wrestle again, and do it for the fans, and do it for us? I mean, I've risked my life. And you know what? I'm a human being; sometimes we like to be acknowledged or appreciated. And the fact that I gave so much and I will never get to stand in that ring and have the 'thank you, Nikki' chant, or even give my last, final words - I found out the Thursday before WrestleMania and I'm done. That's it... I pray one day, Brie, we will be appreciated by that crowd."

"I don't need to be appreciated by them. And I'll tell you why, they're a small part of the huge WWE Universe," Brie responded.

Brie went on to explain that although Nikki has been forced to retire from the ring, it's possible that she herself may make a return to the squared circle.

"The door is closed for Nicole in wrestling; maybe not for me," Brie said. "I'm not going to confirm anything but maybe or maybe not. [Teaming with Daniel Bryan against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch] would be good, but I think too, if I do go back, I would like to do something a little different. Something I've never done before. Obviously with my husband, but he and I talk about certain ideas."

