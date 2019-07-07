Announced during last night's NJPW G1 Climax: Dallas event (results here), NJPW will be returning to the U.S. on September 27 (Boston - Lowell Memorial Auditorium), September 28 (New York - Hammerstein Ballroom), and September 29 (Philadelphia - 2300 Arena).

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also noted on Twitter that Ring of Honor wouldn't be involved in these shows as they will be running events in Las Vegas that same weekend.

Earlier this year, NJPW got some heat from fans as their stateside shows ended up featuring more U.S. based/ROH wrestlers. A U.S. government shutdown caused a slowdown in issuing visas, causing a portion of NJPW's Japanese talent to miss the tour (Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Nashville).

Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale on July 26.

