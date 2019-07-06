- The above video is a clip from Batista's WWE 24, which will be airing on WWE Network Monday after RAW. The clip is Batista talking about his pre-match jitters at WrestleMania 35 and rapper RZA talks about meeting him too in the video.

- WWE shared a top five video of the best US Title matches in honor of Fourth of July. The matches include John Cena vs. Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. MVP, and Rusev vs. Roman Reigns.

We're keeping the #4thOfJuly celebration going all weekend long with the BEST #USTitle matches! ???? pic.twitter.com/uwYqwOVPVt — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2019

- As it was reported before, Shane McMahon is on the hunt for Roman Reigns' partner for this week's RAW. Today No Way Jose tweeted at Shane to tell him that he would like to be picked for the match.