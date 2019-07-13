As reported earlier this week, WWE may be adjusting plans for some of the bigger SummerSlam matches due to the new additions of RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff.

It was noted Heyman and Bischoff could have clean slates going into the PPV as both will fully begin their roles after this Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV.

In regards to this topic and Bray Wyatt, earlier today @Wrestlevotes reported the original plan for Wyatt was to redebut and also wrestle at SummerSlam. It's unknown if those plans have changed in the lead up to the big event, but the report was "confident" he'll be at SummerSlam, whether it's his first appearance or otherwise.

SummerSlam is on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.