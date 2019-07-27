- Above, Ronda Rousey joined Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown to play some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Rousey talked about all things videos games while growing up. Earlier this month, Rousey noted while she is happy being at home, she misses wrestling in WWE.

- Today, Triple H turns 50 years old, Vince McMahon sent his son-in-law well wishes: "Happy Birthday to my son-in-law Triple H, a Cerebral Assassin in any arena," McMahon wrote. Other birthdays today include: Dolph Ziggler (39), Shannon Moore (40), and Adam Page (28).

- Paige responded to a now deleted comment regarding her getting back in a WWE ring. Paige noted the difficulty of returning after her surgery, and spinal stenosis diagnosis in 2017. Paige is now managing Asuka and Kairi Sane, who are currently after the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

"Unfortunately it isn't that easy," Paige responded on Twitter. "I have 3 screws from the prior surgery and after the accident I had in the ring after I got spinal stenosis. I wish though, I miss it everyday."