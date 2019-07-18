Since being named the new executive director of Raw, Paul Heyman's influence has started to get noticed. Whether it be physical segments involving talent or the Mike and Maria Kanellis segments, the man who innovated ECW is looking to do the same with WWE's flagship show.

That apparently also includes promo work.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Heyman has been trying to make backstage interviews come across as more realistic. Similar to what we saw with Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander on Raw this past Monday, Heyman wants there to be consequences to everyone's actions and for the atmosphere to feel authentic.

In the past, Heyman has worked with a number of wrestlers when it comes to in-ring and promo work including Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Aleister Black. Rousey had publicly talked in the past about Heyman working with her, including with some of her promos on Becky Lynch.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

