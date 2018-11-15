Ronda Rousey Reveals Who Helped Her With "Millennial Man" Promo On Becky Lynch

It looks like we can thank Paul Heyman for Ronda Rousey's "Millennial Man" promo on Raw this past Monday night.

In her most recent vlog before this past Monday's Raw, Rousey discussed the travel schedule that WWE has been going through. After the European Tour, she landed in Kansas City where she said she would be going over lines for Raw with Heyman, discussing her former opponent in Becky Lynch.

Paul Heyman has been known to help produce segments on WWE programming. Adding some reality in promos has been his bread and butter, and Heyman has been working with Ronda recently. This planned promo was set before Becky Lynch had to be replaced from their scheduled Survivor Series match.

Becky backing out did not stop Ronda from calling her the "Millennial Man", as she went on Instagram to call her out. One of the the key pieces of the post was Becky not being able to take a punch.

"I'm really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged ass whooping on November 18th at the Staples Center," Rousey wrote. "Unfortunately now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy. And have fun watching Korean soap operas on Netflix or whatever the hell the Millennial Man does with her free time. Don't worry I'm not the back stabbing cheap shotting ambushing cowardly type, so you're perfectly safe to take your time and heal up until your figurative balls have dropped and you're finally ready for your comeuppance. I want you 100% healed up, prepared, and looking me in the eye when the bell rings. Lemmie know when you're done healing your boo boos and ready for me to serve you your ass on a silver platter with your avocado toast. I do have to admit, The Millennial Man is stunningly conniving."

Rousey will face Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series this Sunday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will provide live match-by-match coverage of the show