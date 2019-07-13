At tonight's AEW Fight for the Fallen, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeated SCU. After the match, the Lucha Brothers brought out a ladder and challenged The Young Bucks to a ladder match at AEW All Out in Chicago on August 31.

The Young Bucks defeated The Lucha Brothers at AEW Double or Nothing in May.

As of this writing, Nick and Matt Jackson have yet to accept, but commentary put it over like this would most likely happen at AEW's next show. Below is a look at the updated card

AEW World Championship (Vacant)

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

Ladder Match

The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winner receives first round bye in AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

