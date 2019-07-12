As noted, WWE had a big presence at the big VidCon event in Anaheim, California this week, the first time they have had such a presence at the annual YouTube-related convention.

Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Xavier Woods and Cathy Kelley hosted a one-hour panel on Thursday titled, "From The Top Rope: A Look Inside the WWE Content Innovation Lab." Stephanie McMahon participated in a Fireside Chat on WWE's use of digital and social media. Woods also played some video games to benefit charity, and was joined by The Usos for the ESPN EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am Tournament, which was related to the convention and hosted by ESPN E-Sports on Twitch. It looks like RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch visited the convention today.

Above is video of Cathy talking to Triple H and Stephanie about WWE's presence at the convention, and what they learned from the other content creators. Triple H and Stephanie also tweeted about being at VidCon. You can see their photos at the bottom of this post.

"@WWE is constantly evolving...the @WWEPC is just the beginning of that growth. Thank you to @MsCharlotteWWE, @XavierWoodsPhD, and @catherinekelley for the conversation (and @StephMcMahon for laughing at my jokes!) @vidcon," Triple H wrote.

Stephanie added, "New worlds opened up to us at #VidConUS! Had the opportunity to learn & talk about @WWE's global entertainment brand w/ @natjarv & was so impressed by the panel w/ @catherinekelley, @TripleH, @XavierWoodsPhD & @MsCharlotteWWE. Thanks for a great week LA! Back to the East Coast!"

Regarding the VidCon-related gaming tournament that The Usos and Woods competed in, which also featured AEW's Kenny Omega, current UpUpDownDown Champion Jimmy Uso took home the win. Uso captained the team of NRG pro gamer Dizzy and IGN's Sydnee Goodman to take home the victory over three rounds. The WWE website noted that Team Jimmy Uso won $22,000 that will be donated on their behalf to The V Foundation for Cancer Research. The tournament streamed online but will later air on ESPN on Friday, July 19 from 8pm until 10pm ET, and then on ABC on Saturday, July 20 from 3pm until 5pm ET.

Cathy also spoke with Benny Fine of the popular FBE YouTube channel. They discussed being a fan of WWE NXT and more. Fine also invited NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler to appear on the FBE channel.

Below is Cathy's interview with Fine, along with more photos, videos and tweets from the convention:

