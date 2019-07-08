Bray Wyatt is backstage at tonight's RAW, Wrestling Inc. has learned. Wyatt has been backstage at several WWE events recently, however has not appeared on-camera in front of the crowd since July of 2018. Wyatt's Firehouse Funhouse vignettes stopped airing last month. Puppets from the vignettes have been popping up in backstage segments since they stopped airing.

The Street Profits are also backstage at tonight's RAW. The NXT tag team champions made their RAW debut in backstage segments last week, however did not appear in front of the crowd.

As we previously reported, tonight's RAW will also feature a double main event with Roman Reigns teaming up with a partner of Shane McMahon's choosing to face Shane & Drew McIntyre, while WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will team up to face Zelina Vega & Andrade. Rey Mysterio is also scheduled to return on tonight's show.