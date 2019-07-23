- As seen above, former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas was in attendance for the RAW Reunion special from Tampa. Nicholas, who teamed with Braun Strowman to capture the titles at WrestleMania 34, revealed that he now has his eye on another WWE title - the WWE 24/7 Title. Nicholas sent a message to the current champion R-Truth and said soon enough he will "get these hands." Nicholas is the son of WWE referee John Cone.

- Out of the many stars advertised for Monday's RAW Reunion special, the only one that did not appear was former WWE Champion "Psycho" Sid Vicious. There's no word yet on why Sid did not appear, but we will keep you updated.

- As noted, the RAW Reunion special saw The Kliq and WWE Hall of Famers DX help Seth Rollins clear the ring of The OC, which is the new name for The Club - Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. Triple H took to Twitter after the show with a backstage photo of the group.

He wrote, "#OCMetTheOGs #TooSweet #RawReunion"

Rollins responded, "And if you're not down with that...."

You can see the photo below: