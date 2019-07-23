We noted before how one backstage segment on tonight's WWE RAW Reunion special saw SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff make his return to WWE TV. That segment also featured Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Ron Simmons and Eve Torres. There were also several WWE 24/7 Title change segments that involved former Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers - Pat Patterson, The Boogeyman, Gerald Brisco, Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle, Melina, Alundra Blayze, Ted DiBiase. You can read our recaps of those segments by clicking here and clicking here.
Tonight's big event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL featured several other segments with returning stars. Below is a run-down of what happened, along with photos and videos:
* John Cena opened the show and traded a few rap lyrics with The Usos, who brought out their dad, Rikishi. This led to The Usos, with Rikishi at ringside, winning a non-title match over RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, who had D-Von Dudley at ringside. Cena's rap mentioned The Usos' arrests and mugshot photos
* Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart were shown in a brief backstage buffer segment
* Alicia Fox, Kaitlyn, Torrie Wilson, Santino Marella appeared in a brief backstage segment with Drew McIntyre and Dana Brooke. Drew insulted them for being so-called "Legends" and walked off
* The Godfather appeared backstage with Charly Caruso and asked her what time it was, then told everyone it's time to get on the Ho Train. He appeared right after Drake Maverick first won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth
* Christian did commentary for The Viking Raiders vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. Lilian Garcia was the ring announcer for that match. Booker T did commentary for The Revival vs. The Usos. Jonathan Coachman did commentary for Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn. Jerry Lawler did commentary for Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
* Kurt Angle, Jillian Hall, Jimmy Hart and others were shown at a backstage RAW Reunion party at various times
* Rob Van Dam, Sgt. Slaughter, "The Hurricane" Shane Helms, and Kurt Angle appeared during Sami Zayn vs. Rey Mysterio to prevent Sami from walking out on the match. Sami had insulted the Legends during a backstage RAW Reunion party segment
* DX's Triple H and Shawn Michaels appeared during the non-title Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. They entered the ring to stand with Rollins after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson forced the DQ, then threw crotch chops to start a six-an brawl. The OC then brought steel chairs to the apron but this brought out "Road Dogg" BG James, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. DX and The Kliq stood tall together to intimidate The OC into leaving
* Mick Foley and Mark Henry were shown in a brief backstage segment. Foley then came out to talk about RAW but he was attacked and destroyed by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
* The show-closing segment was a "Toast to Monday Night RAW" that started with Ric Flair coming out as the group of Legends and former Superstars gathered behind him on the stage. Hulk Hogan then came out for a few quick words, and then Steve Austin made his entrance to the biggest pop of the night. Austin talked about WWE and the fans being family, and then raised toasts to RAW, the wrestlers, the fans, and just about everyone else. RAW Reunion went off the air with the Legends, Hall of Famers and former Superstars sharing beers in the ring
