Randy Orton is currently dealing with a bad neck, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It sounds like the injury will not cause Orton to miss any ring time, if WWE has anything for him.

Orton has been out of the WWE storylines for the most part since his win over Triple H at WWE Super ShowDown in June. He worked WWE live events this past Sunday and Monday, losing to Aleister Black in Binghamton and Glens Falls, NY. Orton also defeated Black at a few live events in June. Orton's last SmackDown TV match came on May 14, the Fatal 4 Way with Ali, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor and winner Andrade. Orton did appear on the June 3 RAW episode for the final Super ShowDown hype, but he has not appeared on TV since Super ShowDown.

There's no word yet on if WWE will bring Orton back to the storylines for SummerSlam. He was just announced this week to face Rey Mysterio at the WWE live event from Peru on August 24.