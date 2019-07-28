Last September, WWE announced Renee Young would join the RAW commentary team full-time alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves, making her the first woman in this role for the company.

Along the way, Young has dealt with criticism from some of the WWE Universe, despite having to learn the new job basically on the fly. This continued yesterday on Twitter when an individual wrote to her, "I would love it if WWE would stop putting s---ty announcers on their shows...Mauro and Nigel are the only good ones."

Young would respond, "and the checks keep coming in." Another individual then pointed out to Young that talking about big bank accounts might not be such a great idea, as seen by the response earlier this month to Seth Rollins when he wanted to compare bank accounts with Will Ospreay. Rollins would later apologize for those comments.

Giving a more honest opinion, Young had this to say about her current role in WWE.

"Here's the truth," Young began. "I know I'm not great on commentary, but it's my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I'm great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me? Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global TV show."

Fellow WWE Superstars, Nia Jax, Natalya, and Paige all gave their support in the comments. Paige noted it's a tougher job than most fans would realize.

"Sis don't pay attention," Paige wrote. "You're doing a job that's extremely more difficult than it looks. Having to learn it on the go and also have multiple people in your ear without being distracted is hard but you're nailing it. Twitter is an ugly place. You're a beautiful bad ass."

