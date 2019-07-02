WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter today and apologized for the recent social media beef with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Rollins specifically mentioned the comments on comparing bank accounts. He did stick to his comments on WWE bringing the best pro wrestling product on the planet, and said he still believes he is the best wrestler doing it today. Rollins also said there will be no more "garbage tweets" from him.

"After a few days to sit on it, I'd like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I'm too stubborn for my own good. I stand firm in my sentiments that @WWE is the best pro wrestling on the planet and that I'm the best of the best doing it right now. After a helluva week of travel, our crew didn't waver for a second. Top level humans busting their asses for the love of the game. I couldn't be more proud to be a champion with this company and represent @WWE and the entire industry in the way it deserves. No more garbage tweets. I can and will be better," Rollins wrote.

Ospreay has not responded to the apology as of this writing.

Below are Rollins' full tweets from today, along with a look at their recent exchanges: