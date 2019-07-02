WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter today and apologized for the recent social media beef with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Rollins specifically mentioned the comments on comparing bank accounts. He did stick to his comments on WWE bringing the best pro wrestling product on the planet, and said he still believes he is the best wrestler doing it today. Rollins also said there will be no more "garbage tweets" from him.

"After a few days to sit on it, I'd like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I'm too stubborn for my own good. I stand firm in my sentiments that @WWE is the best pro wrestling on the planet and that I'm the best of the best doing it right now. After a helluva week of travel, our crew didn't waver for a second. Top level humans busting their asses for the love of the game. I couldn't be more proud to be a champion with this company and represent @WWE and the entire industry in the way it deserves. No more garbage tweets. I can and will be better," Rollins wrote.

Ospreay has not responded to the apology as of this writing.

Below are Rollins' full tweets from today, along with a look at their recent exchanges:

After a few days to sit on it, I'd like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I'm too stubborn for my own good. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

I stand firm in my sentiments that @WWE is the best pro wrestling on the planet and that I'm the best of the best doing it right now. After a helluva week of travel, our crew didn't waver for a second. Top level humans busting their asses for the love of the game. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

I couldn't be more proud to be a champion with this company and represent @WWE and the entire industry in the way it deserves. No more garbage tweets. I can and will be better. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

No one is upset ?? — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

No one even said the best. — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

You love adding stuff don't ya. I mean the original question was



"Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it"



No talk of money. No talk of Ricochet. You said anyone.



Here I am.



Just as consistent, just as good.

Hope the back heals up. https://t.co/dfwkKVlyR4 — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.



P.S. That's counting a month off with a broken back...???? buddy. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 25, 2019

Fact of the day:

Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins



Catch up little guy ?? pic.twitter.com/GH9ywGGGlm — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

3 Different Champions.

3 Different Companies.

3 Different Contracts.

All busted our butts on the Indies.



Just be happy for one another & have a drink.#WWE #AEW #NJPW #INDEPENENT pic.twitter.com/SveZTYQFNW — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) June 24, 2019

Ahhhh I'm sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that's just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can't. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019