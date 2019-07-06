WWE announced today that Rey Mysterio will return on this Monday's episode of RAW, although they didn't specifically say what his intentions are. Last time we saw Mysterio on WWE TV was early June when he had to relinquish the WWE US Championship due to a separated left shoulder injury. Samoa Joe is the current WWE US Champion.

Last month, Mysterio joined Wrestling Inc.'s WINCLY podcast to gave some insight about his injury and return.

"An unfortunate thing happened in the ring at MITB," Mysterio said. "When you're in their full action and full adrenaline, you have know idea of the referee's count or if he's even aware that the opponent is grabbing the rope while he's doing the pin. Nine out of 10 times the ref is right on spot, but this wasn't the occasion.

"When I saw the replay I saw that Samoa Joe's left shoulder was off the canvas during the three-count. Due to the unfortunate aftermath after winning the title, I suffered a separated left shoulder. That has put me on the bench, so I've been doing some PRP and slight rotation movements. I'm trying to see if I could get back in possibly late June or July."

Below is the updated RAW lineup:

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Andrade and Zelina Vega

* Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner that Shane chooses. If The Undertaker interferes in the match on RAW, he will be removed from the tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules.

* WWE hyping The Club's reformation.

* Rey Mysterio returns from injury.