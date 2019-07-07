Former WWE star Rhyno appeared (under a mask) at tonight's Impact Slammiversary XVII PPV. Back in May, Rhyno said he had turned down a new offer from WWE.

After the Impact World Championship match finished up with Brian Cage winning the match, Rhyno appeared in all black and gave Elgin his signature gore (spear). He'd taunt a bit before running back out through the crowd.

Rhyno previously worked for TNA from 2005 until 2010.

You can check out his appearance in the images below: