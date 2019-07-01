Ring of Honor will be moving this December's Final Battle PPV out of New York City and to Baltimore, the promotion's home market, according to PWInsider. This will be the first time the show has been in Baltimore.

Going all the way back to 2006, this PPV has taken place each year in Manhattan, except for in 2015 when Philadelphia was the host city. The first Final Battle PPV went down in 2002 in Philadelphia.

Over the weekend, ROH put on its Best in the World PPV, if you missed it, full results here.

Next up for the promotion is Manhattan Mayhem (TV taping) at the Hammerstein Ballroom on July 20.