Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has released a snippet from his upcoming interview with Roman Reigns, and The Big Dog commented on Jon Moxley leaving WWE for AEW. Reigns said he will always have love for the former Dean Ambrose.

"I don't think our working relationship is going to be what it used to be, but I'll always love that guy, he'll always be my close friend, and I wish the best for him," Reigns said.

Reigns continued and said their love for each other will continue past the wrestling world.

"We have a brotherhood, so I'm always cheering for him," Reigns said. "I've shared so many great moments with Ambrose, or Mox. We have love for each other well beyond the wrestling, and it will always be that way."

Moxley made his AEW debut last Saturday night at Fyter Fest, defeating Joey Janela. Full AEW Fyter Fest results are here.