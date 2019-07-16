- It will be interesting to see if we get a WWE 24/7 Title change at the big San Diego Comic Con event that runs through the rest of this week. As seen above, a segment aired on this week's WWE SmackDown where Carmella told WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth that he could hide out at the big convention.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live episode from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts saw Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre in singles action.

- Tonight's 205 Live episode saw Chad Gable defeat Jack Gallagher in the main event. They shook hands after the match as Gable helped Gallagher to his feet. This was a rematch of the recent singles match that saw Gable win via count out.

Tonight's match saw praise from Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese on Twitter, and many fans. Cedric called it the best match he's seen all year, or will see.

Cedric wrote, "That was the BEST PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING MATCH I HAVE SEEN OR WILL SEE ALL YEAR!!!!"

You can see Cedric's full tweet along with Nese's tweet below, plus a few shots from the match: