- Ronda Rousey has released two more videos with WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. As seen above, Dudley appears in a "Rowdy Time!" commercial for Rousey's online store with her husband Travis Browne. In the video below, Rousey talks to D-Von for the first of her new "GOAT Walk" interview series, filmed at her Browsey Acres farm. D-Von previously appeared in a comedy skit Rousey and Browne did to show how much she's missing WWE.

- The WWE Stats page noted that WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has now spent 100+ total days with five different titles in his WWE career - the WWE Title, the WWE Intercontinental Title, the WWE United States Title, the RAW Tag Team Titles, and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

They also noted that Kofi joins Matt Hardy (ECW Title, WWE Cruiserweight Title, WWE European Title, WWE Tag Team Titles, World Tag Team Titles), Sheamus (WWE Title, WWE United States Title, RAW Tag Team Titles, SmackDown Tag Team Titles, World Heavyweight Title), and The Miz (WWE Title, WWE Intercontinental Title, WWE United States Title, WWE Tag Team Titles, SmackDown Tag Team Titles) in achieving this milestone.

- Karl Anderson took to Twitter today and said The Club is the official, the original, and the only Club that matters.

"The O.C. The..... Official. Original. Only Club that matters..," he wrote. He included this photo with Luke Gallows and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles: