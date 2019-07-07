It looks like Sasha Banks is in Japan after a number of wrestlers tweeted out photos of them hanging out with the WWE Superstar. Banks worked out with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling's Reika Saiki, had dinner with Pro Wrestling Noah's Naomichi Marufuji, and hung out with Mina Shirakawa.

Saiki wrote, "Can you believe it? I worked out with Sasha Banks at GOLD'S GYM. And after that, we ate sushi. Good protein and carbohydrates. I had a great time with her. She is awesome! Thank you so much."

Marufuji commented, "I had dinner with Sasha Banks who was in Japan today. Thank you!"

Banks' WWE status has been up in the air since she reportedly tried to quit WWE during WrestleMania 35 weekend. She reportedly met with Vince McMahon in late May, and things were said to be improving. It was believed then that Banks could be back in action for WWE this summer. Banks also reportedly filmed for the WWE 2K20 video game last month.

can you believe it?



i worked out with Sasha Banks at GOLD'S GYM?????

and after that,we ate sushi??

good protein and carbohydrates??????



i had a great time with her.

she is awesome!!thank you so much???#w_1 #?????? #???? pic.twitter.com/yYElAx3gym — ????ReikaSaiki (@saikireika) July 7, 2019