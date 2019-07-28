WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-PAC" Waltman was joined by his fellow D-Generation X member, Scott Hall, on the latest edition of X-PAC 12360. "The Bad Guy" took some time during the discussion to tell listeners about his favorite backstage moment from this past Monday's RAW Reunion show.

"My favorite part of the whole experience was sitting in what they call 'the legends lounge,'" Hall said, "and just hearing the guys talk and laugh. I feel that the wrestling business today is so politically correct that even when the performers talk to each other they're real guarded with what they say, and stuff like that. But in the Legend's Lounge, a bunch of old-timers like us that came up in a different era when you could talk to a guy using colorful language. It didn't mean you didn't like them it's just how guys communicated. It's really fun to hear."

Hall also explained how two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been notably high in spirits since recent health scares put his life in jeopardy yet again. Earlier this month, Ric spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s own WINCLY Podcast about the three surgeries he had to undergo in just five weeks to fix complications from a blood clot in his leg.

"Being around Ric Flair these days - it's always enjoyable, but these last few days - I am not putting words in his mouth but just my take on it: since he had that major health scare, he looks at life differently now," Hall said. "It's not like he didn't enjoy life before but he is completely cool with the point that it might end tomorrow so I am going to enjoy every moment of every day. And when you're around somebody like that, it's kinda fun."