As seen above, WWE Hall of Famers and D-Generation X members Sean "X-PAC" Waltman and Scott Hall (also known as "Razor Ramon") joined forces this week for the newest installment of the X-PAC 12360 show. Hall revealed to listeners of the show that he has been in Orlando as of late to help train some of the 'big guys' that are developing at NXT and WWE's Performance Center. Hall noted that he produced Jordan Omogbehin's NXT debut match last week.

"I was in Orlando for about 8 or 9 days 'cause I went in early and I spoke to Triple H in the past about who's training the big guys," Hall explained. "So we had a mini big guy summit, I got to watch films with the bigger guys, have one-on-ones with some of them, get in the ring and talk about their different move sets, and what they got and stuff. And I saw this new kid they have down there, Jordan [Omogbehin]: big kid, about 7'4, about 440 [lbs], just a monster. And I was there for his debut match, I got to produce it."

Hall noted how guiding a rising performer like he did with Omogbehin creates an unparalleled bond between a talent and a coach, whether they're friends or not.

"It's just that connection. You know how it is when you connect with a guy and when he doesn't know anything and you teach him something?" Hall asked as he continued. "And then you have a relationship with that person for the rest of your career. Even if you never have lunch together, you never travel together, but you can point across the locker room and go, 'I'll work with them.' I mean, we all realized years ago it's not show friends, it's show business. We all don't have to get along but we can do business together."

Hall then went on to explain the "skull sessions" that the rising stars of NXT have to go through, where they re-watch their matches with peers and coaches judging their performance. Hall thinks that re-watching footage like this is greatly beneficial to helping performers see how much they've grown in the ring.

"They do it at all levels now, they have different tiers of guys as they develop through the performance center system. And Shawn Michaels is obviously working with the top guys, the Adam Cole's, stuff like that," Hall said. "[A skull session] is a session where we watch their most current matches and everybody gives their feedback; it's kinda like wrestler's court. Sometimes you get called out and you're there to defend yourself, and then we watch some stuff that the guys have done years prior. It's one of those things where you watch your old stuff and some may go, 'Wow I need to keep doing that' or, 'I thought I was really good back then but I sucked'. We did some old tape study and I try to remind guys, sometimes go back and watch the old stuff, it'll pump you up about how you are making progress and it might remind you of some of the old things you were doing that you might want to hang on to."

When the prospect of becoming a full-time trainer for WWE somewhere down the line was brought up, Hall was quick with his response. "Yes, please."