WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Sean "X-PAC" Waltman joined together for this week's installment of X-PAC 12360. The duo of veteran performers took some time to talk about current events happening in pro wrestling today, as well as their part in the RAW Reunion show that took place last Monday.

X-PAC and Hall made their presence known this past week when they appeared with Triple H, Shawn Michael, Road Dogg, and Kevin Nash to assist the former WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, in thwarting off "The O.C.'s" AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows during the RAW Reunion. Despite the elevation this may have given to Seth Rollins' character, many fans questioned why WWE would choose to have an inactive faction look so dominating over the former "Club" just a few short weeks after they started their run as a group.

It looks as though PAC and Hall feel a similar way about the situation, as PAC took to his podcast to jokingly ask Hall how it felt to bury WWE's top guys.

"Yeah, we're the Kliq [and DX]. They have to dig us off, dust us off and bury their top guys these," Hall laughed (h/t to comicbook.com for the transcription). "Yeah, let's go hold The Club down, screw it."

"How do you feel about that? I don't know, it kind of felt like it was a bit of a burial on those guys," PAC admitted.

"What people don't realize is everybody in that room what it was presented said, 'Well geez, [we're] kind of burying those guys,'" Hall explained. "It was addressed and it was overruled."

PAC shrugged as he responded, "It's not like we didn't [know]. We said it. What are we going to do, say, 'No, we're not going to do it?'"

Even with concerns about how it would affect the talent long-term, PAC and Hall carried through with what the RAW script asked of them. They would go on to explain that former WWE United States Champion Ricochet was actually supposed to be the person to help them take out "The Club", not Seth Rollins, thus confirming an earlier report on the subject.

"It was the perfect spot for [Ricochet] because we could've given the rub to him," Hall added. "Yeah, you bunch of haters, it was gonna be Ricochet and we were trying to elevate him."

DCG Moo contributed to this article.