- As noted earlier, Andrade and Zelina Vega issued a challenge to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for a mixed tag team match. As seen below, Rollins has accepted the challenge and said he's down.

- WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if he's now done with WWE following the recent Super ShowDown loss to The Undertaker, or if he feels like he needs to achieve anything else before hanging up the boots for good.

He responded, "The only thing I need to accomplish is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance [emoji]"

The Goldberg vs. Taker match from Saudi Arabia received negative feedback across the board, and it appeared that both Superstars were not happy with their performances after the match. It's believed that Goldberg knocked himself out by charging into the ring post early in the match. He was also busted open and bled heavily. It was also reported that both Superstars collapsed after returning backstage, and it was believed Goldberg suffered a concussion early on in the match, which could have been the ring post spot.

