- Above is video of Seth Rollins backstage at tonight's WWE RAW talking about the Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal to determine WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam opponent. The match will feature Rollins, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton. Rollins lost the title at WWE Extreme Rules last night when Lesnar cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot.

"I just gotta be the guy with the most fight," Rollins said when asked about winning the match tonight. "I gotta be the guy with the most heart in the fight and I think I am. Obviously I'm not physically in the best shape. I can barely stand on my left leg, I got cuts and scratches and bruises all over the place. Real tired, didn't get a lot of sleep last night. We were up early this morning, had a wonderful visit to the children's hospital up in the Bronx. It's been a long day, a lot has been on my mind, but at the end of the day, I can't sit back and let Brock Lesnar take this title and have everything that I worked for in WrestleMania, and just have it go up in smoke.

"I just can't sit back and let that happen. So, I'm going to do everything I can to get this opportunity back. There are no automatic rematches anymore. I'm down with that, I'm down with having to earn the opportunity to get back in there and earn the title back at SummerSlam, but it's going to be an up-hill battle because there are a lot of big names in this match tonight."

- Word from within WWE is that officials were very happy with the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration that aired on the WWE Network this past Saturday night, according to PWInsider. The success of this event will likely open the door for more non-WWE live specials in the future, but there have been no talks for another special with WWN Live as of now.

- Below is a promo for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network, featuring a special title defense by NXT Champion Adam Cole.