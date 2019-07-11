- The CM Punk horror movie, The Girl on the Third Floor, will be screened at the Popcorn Frights film festival in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Monday, August 12th. You can purchase tickets here. Punk plays the lead role of Don Koch. The movie also stars Trieste Dunn, Elissa Dowling and newcomer Sarah Brooks. Below is the synopsis:

For years Don Koch has skated by on charm and charisma, until it nearly landed him in jail. He now views fixing up an old house as a chance to make up for past mistakes. Meanwhile, his wife, Liz Koch, is concerned about the renovation timeline as they have a baby on the way. With all this pressure it's no wonder Don responds to the flirtations of an attractive stranger. As Don tears the house apart, it begins to tear him apart as well, revealing the rot behind the drywall.

- As we previously reported, CMLL owner Francisco "Paco" Alonso Lutteroth passed away last week at the age of 67. CMLL announced that Paco's daughter, Sofia Alonso, will be taking over the company. Sofia said that the cause of her daughter's passing was cardiorespiratory arrest and that the news of his passing was kept quiet for nearly an entire day to respect his memory.

"Unfortunately, this is the way I present taking from my father, the company has appointed me as the director of CMLL," Sofia said, via Media Tiempo. "It's the worst way that I would have liked to get this position. I think I paid for this position in advance, and what cost it me is the most in life, which is the love of my father."

- Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP will be heading to Manila for PWR this October for PWR: Homecoming. You can check out the announcement trailer below, as well as a live reaction video to the trailer when it was aired live in the Philippines.