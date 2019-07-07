On this week's Impact Wrestling TV episode, TJP announced he was doing an X-Division open challenge at the Slammiversary PPV. According to PWInsider, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, and Jake Crist will be answering the open challenge.

The match was revealed on the official T-shirt for Slammiversary. The PPV is taking place tonight at Gilley's Dallas and is also available to order on FITE TV. Slammiversary starts at 8 p.m. ET, be sure to join us for complete live coverage.

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

FOUR-WAY MONSTER'S BALL MATCH FOR IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)

FIRST BLOOD MATCH

Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards

Moose vs. Rob Van Dam

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

