MJF and Richard Holliday became Major League Wrestling's new tag team champions at tonight's MLW Fusion tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The duo, who along with Alexander Hammerstone form the faction Dynasty, defeated the Hart Foundation's Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr in a ladder match after months of the two groups feuding together. The challenge was issued at MLW's Kings of Colosseum event, which was broadcast live earlier in the evening on beIN Sports.

The bout will air within the next few weeks. This is the second title change to occur at the event, following Jacob Fatu's dethroning of "Filthy" Tom Lawlor to become the new MLW Heavyweight champion.