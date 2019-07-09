- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Newark, NJ.

- The Authors of Pain returned to WWE live event action on Monday night at the SmackDown show in Glens Falls, NY. They lost to the team of Ali and Matt Hardy. AOP were away for several months while Akam recovered from a leg injury, but they returned at WWE Super ShowDown in June to compete in the 50-Man Battle Royal. While they worked last night's SmackDown live event, both Akam and Rezar are still listed on the WWE RAW roster. It looks like WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick will no longer be working with AOP.

- As noted, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is the first WWE Superstar to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine. The issue that hits newsstands on Friday features The Man and actress Alison Brie of the GLOW series on Netflix. Lynch took to Twitter today and commented on the cover.

"Last year I said I wanted to be the face of this business that I love so much. We don't always have to accept the status that's given to us. It's been quite a year and it's an honor to be the first @WWE superstar to be on the cover of @espn magazine," Lynch wrote.

You can see Becky's full tweet and the cover below: