The Dark Order defeated Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy and Angelico & Jack Evans at tonight's AEW Fight for the Fallen. They will now advance to AEW All Out for a chance at a first round bye in the AEW tag team tournament to determine the inaugural AEW Tag Champs.

At last month's AEW Fyter Fest, The Best Friends won their tag match to move on and will also be involved in that match on August 31 in Chicago.

