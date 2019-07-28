- The above video is the latest from the UpUpDownDown channel. In the video, UUDD Champion Samoa Joe defends his title against The IIconics.

- Speaking of The IIconics, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions retained their titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane at tonight's WWE Live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

- As it was reported earlier Renee Young gave her thoughts on her commentary, saying that she's not great at it. Many WWE stars sent her encouraging tweets, like Seth Rollins, who told her that she was a trailblazing bad--- and awesome at her gig.

Below is his full quote: