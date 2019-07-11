- Coach John Kavanagh, who works with UFC star Conor McGregor, released this video of his recent workout with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch while she was in Ireland with WWE after WrestleMania 35. Coach K talks about their friendship and shows their recent Víkingaþrek workout at the SBG Gym in Dublin.

- WWE stock was down 0.16% today, closing at $73.05 per share. Today's high was $74.11 and the low was $72.75.

- As noted, Roman Reigns made history last night at ESPN's ESPYS by winning the first-ever Best WWE Moment award, for his recent return to the ring after battling leukemia. Reigns also presented the Best Coach award. Cathy Kelley, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch were also in attendance. We have photos and videos from the ceremony, plus comments from Reigns and Triple H, at this link.

Stephanie McMahon and The Rock also took to Twitter to congratulate The Big Dog on his win.

Rock wrote, "Congrats, Uso. Always bringing the light (and smackdowns) to @wwe. #ESPYS #BestWWEMoment"

"Congratulations @WWERomanReigns on winning the first-ever @WWE @ESPYS Award! It was an honor to celebrate tonight w/ such inspiring athletes, coaches & influencers who reinforce the spirit of unrelenting perseverance, unbridled passion & the importance of lifting each other up," she wrote.

You can see their tweets below: