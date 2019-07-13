First reported in January, Roman Reigns is starring in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw where he will play Mateo, one of The Rock's (Luke Hobbs) brothers in the film. Reigns was able to film his parts in the movie during his time away from WWE when he was battling Leukemia, which is currently in remission.

Earlier today, The Rock posted a photo of himself and Reigns at Rock's Iron Paradise gym, where they got in an morning workout, earlier this week. Rock also noted tonight is the Hobbs & Shaw World Premiere in Hollywood.

"Early we rise, tonight we shine," Rock wrote. "Great to get early morning workouts in with my Uso, Roman Reigns at my #IronParadise this week. Tonight is our massive HOBBS & SHAW WORLD PREMIERE and it's time celebrate with Hollywood, the world and especially, THE FANS. From my cousin Roman to Idris Elba, I brought in only the baddest, most talented (and most fun) dudes on the planet to be in HOBBS & SHAW. Actually, we're just a bunch of big ol' sweethearts lookin' for a song to sing. See everyone tonight, enjoy the premiere (and the surprises) and let's have some fun."

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is due to hit theaters on August 2.