TJP shared a throwback on Instagram today in honor of the news of being in NJPW's Super J-Cup. He posted a clip of his NJPW debut in 2002, writing that it was just shortly after his 18th birthday. He also shared that it was always his dream to be part of NJPW's Junior heavyweight/Cruiserweight history.

Rocky Romero and Ricky Reyes also made their NJPW debuts in the same match and later that night WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan made his debut too.

TJP wrestled for NJPW between 2002 and 2005 known as Pinoy Boy and returned in 2011 for the Best of the Super Juniors.

As it was reported earlier, SHO and Dragon Lee were are also the first entrants to be announced for the Super J-Cup. NJPW will be announcing more entrants in the coming weeks.

Below is TJP's throwback post: