Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* AEW's TNT time slot announced

* WWE's 2019 2nd Quarter earnings results

* The latest backstage news on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff

* SummerSlam updates

* Jimmy Uso's DUI arrest

* Bray Wyatt's apology to Mick Foley

Nick's interview with 9-year-old pro wrestling journalist AJ Awesome. Featuring AJ discussing:

* How he got started at such a young age

* What it's like to be in the AEW media scrums

* What he thinks of WWE's product

* Who his favorite wrestlers are

* WWE's 24/7 Championship

* Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend"

* Marko Stunt

Scott Fishman's interview with Kaleb Conley and Andy Dalton

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.