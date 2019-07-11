Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* WWE RAW's viewership going into Extreme Rules

* Alexa Bliss suffering from a "really bad" sinus infection

* Bray Wyatt responding to Bobby Lashley in binary

* Roman Reigns winning WWE's first ESPY

* WWE canceling shows in Italy

* Why Nikki Bella thinks she hasn't given a WWE retirement speech

* WWE's upcoming "Fight Like A Girl" series

* AEW - CM Punk

Nick's interview with former Jacksonville Jaguar and current ESPN690 broadcaster Austen Lane. Featuring Lane discussing:

* His transition from football to broadcaster

* Working for the Khans while he was a Jaguar

* NFL vs pro wrestler benefits

* Storytelling in pro wrestling

* Who should be AEW Champion

* Pro Wrestling bias on the radio

* WWE's ESPY Award

* Tito Ortiz vs Alberto El Patron

Austen Lane can be heard weekdays 3 - 6 pm EST on ESPN690.

