* CM Punk's offer from AEW

* AEW's first match on TNT

* Backstage news on AEW events plans

* Maria Kanellis winning the WWE 24/7 Championship

* The Club winning the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

* The latest on Paul Heyman's RAW influence

* A potential WWE NXT: Canada

* Impact Wrestling signing Tenille Dashwood

Nick's interview with Ring of Honor star Flip Gordon. Featuring Gordon discussing:

* His recent injury and recovery

* Joining Villain Enterprises

* A possible Bullet Club vs Villain Enterprises feud

* ROH being in a "re-building" phase

* Alex Shelley's ROH return

* Marty Scurll not winning the ROH World Title

* NWA and ROH parting ways

