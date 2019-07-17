Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Eric Bischoff not being backstage at Smackdown

* WWE's SummerSlam card taking shape

* Liv Morgan teasing a character change

* WWE RAW Reunion updates

* Mickie James' teasing she may be done wrestling

* "The Berzerker" John Nord's recent legal issues

Nick's interview with ECW Original The Blue Meanie. Featuring Meanie discussing:

* The new bWo title belt

* Cody Rhodes' unprotected chair shot

* How to gimmick a steel chair

* AEW's biggest hurdles

* Paul Heyman's new WWE creative role

* Training Matt Riddle

Nick's interview with America's Got Talent's Taylor Williamson. Featuring Taylor discussing:

* The WWE 24/7 Championship

* Helping to write jokes for pro wrestling legends

* How WWE backstage politics are like a soap opera

* How WWE and America's Got Talent are the same

* Colt Cabana's influence on comedy and pro wrestling

