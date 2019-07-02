Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Backstage news regarding Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's new WWE creative roles

* Updates on WWE Smackdown's debut on FOX

* Undertaker's next handpicked opponent

* Shawn Spears blasting Cody Rhodes with an unprotected chair shot at AEW Fyter Fest

* LAX's Impact contracts coming up

* Flip Gordon joining Villain Enterprises

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Featuring Flair discussing:

* His recent health issues

* Rumors he was supposed to appear at AEW Double or Nothing

* Cody Rhodes smashing Triple H's throne

* Vince McMahon's creative input in WWE

* WWE's need for another top star

* Eric Bischoff's new WWE creative role

* His role in signing Hulk Hogan to WCW

* A creative idea he has for his daughter Charlotte

