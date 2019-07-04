Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Nick's interview with "The Patriot" Del Wilkes. Featuring Wilkes discussing:

* How he spends the 4th of July

* His relationship with Vince McMahon

* Feuding with Bret Hart

* The Montreal Screwjob

* His issues with drugs

* If WWE should offer health insurance

* The legacy of The Fabulous Moolah

* The current WWE product

* His memories of a young Eric Bischoff

* AEW

* Johnny Ace's creativity

