Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Kevin Owens' "pipe bomb" promo on Smackdown

* Kofi Kingston dealing with a back injury

* Bray Wyatt's expected return debut

* The latest WWE Extreme Rules matches

* WWE returning to MSG for TV tapings

* Chris Jericho getting a live mic at AEW's Fight For The Fallen

* Enzo vs Joey Janela

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's newest full-time producer D'Lo Brown. Featuring Brown discussing:

* Signing with Impact Wrestling

* His day-to-day Impact responsibilities

* Rhyno's alleged appearance at Slammiversary

* Eric Bischoff's creative direction during his TNA run

* Aces & Eights

* Sami Callihan vs Tessa Blanchard

Nick's "Get To Know A Promoter" interview with Capitol Wrestling Executive Producer and Co-Creator Matthew Ryan. Featuring Ryan discussing:

* The history of Capitol Wrestling

* Capitol's upcoming international TV tapings in Nashville

* Working with Kevin Nash and Wrestling For Innocence

* WWE hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff in creative roles

* Working with Seth Rollins' Black & Brave Academy

* Sonny Kiss and Nyla Rose being signed by AEW

