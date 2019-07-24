Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Kofi Kingston challenging Randy Orton

* More SummerSlam matches being announced

* RAW Reunion boosting RAW ratings

* Backstage news from RAW Reunion

* Trish Stratus reportedly wrestling at SummerSlam

* AEW All Out news

Nick's interview with GLOW fight co-ordinator Chavo Guerrero. Featuring Chavo discussing:

* What to expect from GLOW season three on Netflix

* Working with Geena Davis

* SAG vs pro wrestler benefits

* Randy Orton

* Rey Mysterio comparing Andrade to Eddie Guerrero

* Getting into the beer brewing game

* His new Nacion Lucha Libre promotion with Alberto Del Rio

Capitol Wrestling's audio of Adam Braseel thanking them, Wrestling For Innocence, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall for helping him get out of prison

