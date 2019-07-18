Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* WWE Smackdown's viewership boost

* The latest on Eric Bischoff's WWE role

* Backstage news on FOX - WWE partnership

* Braun Strowman signing a new WWE contract

* Plans for a WWE 24/7 title match at San Diego Comic Con

* WWE NXT Takeover: Toronto II's main event

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's TJP. Featuring TJP discussing:

* Getting to perform in his mother's home country of Manilla

* What Manilla's pro wrestling scene is like

* Why he returned to Impact Wrestling

* His desire to resurrect the Suicide character

* The differences between Impact's X-Division and WWE's Cruiserweight Division

* Impact and WWEs' creative structures

* The Jon Moxley - Chris Jericho interview

Nick's interview with Ali's personal videographer and Freelance Wrestling's Craig Mitchell. Featuring Mitchell discussing:

* Helping to found Freelance Wrestling

* Working to break out on the indies

* Working with Ali on his promo videos

* How much freedom WWE gives him and Ali with them

* Constants across all of Ali's promos

* Ali continuing to give back to the Chicago indie scene

To support Craig Mitchell follow him of Twitter @CraigXMitchell or Instragram.com/CraigXMitchell. You can also buy his shirts at ProWrestlingTees.com/Freelance-Wrestling

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.