* RAW's increase in viewership

* Paul Heyman's "fingerprints" all over RAW

* Kofi Kingston giving Samoa Joe the finger

* Shelton Benjamin's awkward Smackdown segment

* The latest WWE Extreme Rules matches

* Updates on The Club's WWE status

* Maria Kanellis' actual pregnancy

Nick's interview with NJPW's Lance Archer. Featuring Lance discussing:

* The A Block that he's in as part of NJPW's G1

* His tag team partner Davey Boy Smith Jr leaving NJPW

* Wanting to hurt Will Ospreay

* Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins' Twitter feud

* NJPW's creative process

* The ROH - NJPW relationship

Scott Fishman's interview with NJPW's Kevin Kelly

NJPW's G1 Dallas show takes this Saturday night and is free to watch, live, on AXS TV.

