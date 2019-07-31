Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* WWE RAW's viewership dropping 25%

* Vince McMahon reportedly rewriting Smackdown last minute... again

* Roman Reigns being attacked on Smackdown

* The latest SummerSlam matches

* News regarding Smackdown's debut on FOX

* Netflix's upcoming The Big Show Show series

* Freddie Prinze Jr's comments about John Cena and Vince McMahon

* Marko Stunt signing with AEW

Nick's interview with RISE's Priscilla Kelly. Featuring Kelly discussing:

* What makes RISE special

* Her upcoming match with Jake Atlas

* Effy's LGBTQ promo

* Backlash from her infamous "tampon spot"

* What a real women's revolution means to her

* Her conservative upbringing

* Her marriage to AEW's Darby Allin

* Her pro wrestling future

Priscilla Kelly will be in action at RISE's The Summit from Toronto on August 10th and Regional Rising Stars on September 1st from Berwyn, IL. Information for both shows is available via www.rise-wrestling.com/events

