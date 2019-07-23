Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Fallout from WWE's RAW Reunion

* Shawn Michaels joining WWE Smackdown commentary

* Undertaker reportedly not on the SummerSlam card

* Backstage new on WWE creative

* TNT teasing a big AEW announcement

* CM Punk appearing at Starrcast III

* Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett at GCW's Bloodsport II

Nick's interview with GLOW's Kia Stevens (aka AEW's Awesome Kong). Featuring Stevens discussing:

* Her GLOW fandom as a kid

* GLOW's powerful "Mother Of All Matches" episode

* Getting a bigger "push" in GLOW season two

* Her AEW future

* Possible GLOW - AEW crossover

* Her role in pro wrestling's women's revolution

