WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIConics will finally defend their titles against The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane & Asuka, on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

The Kabuki Warriors have been challenging The IIConics for a title match since early June. Asuka & Sane went on to defeat The IIconics in a non-title match in Tokyo, Japan in late June to earn a future title shot. The Kabuki Warriors approached The IIConics last week on SmackDown Live to schedule the match, however Billie Kay faked an illness to get out of it.

During a recent interview with The Sun, Paige discussed some of her frustrations with how The Kabuki Warriors have been used.

"If we don't get used I get really frustrated because we're a good tag team and we need to be utilized," Paige admitted. "Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else's storylines, they put things on the backburner. I have to remind them, 'Ok, but there is a women's tag team title… I'm like, 'What the hell dudes? Let's make something happen.'

"It frustrates me but once you actually get to speak with Vince and Hunter about your problems and frustrations, they're always the first to say, 'Let's change this.' If you go up to writers it's like talking to a brick wall sometimes, whereas if you go to Vince and Hunter they're like, 'If you have a problem we can change that for you.' The Kabuki Warriors can be a force to be reckoned with and that was the plan from the beginning... After the match in Tokyo hopefully we'll get to build towards a pay-per-view, which gives the girls something to look forward to. So I'm happy we have a boss that really listens to us."

Earlier this month, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay celebrated Royce's bachelorette party in Las Vegas, along with former WWE star Emma. Royce is scheduled to marry AEW star Shawn Spears soon. You can check out some photos from the bachelorette party below: