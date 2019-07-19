- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series, featuring Vic Joseph taking a look at 4 records set by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston - 980 days as a tag team champion, the most of any Superstar (over 9 reigns), The New Day's record-breaking 483 day tag team titles reign, The New Day becoming the first tag team to win an Elimination Chamber, becoming the first African-born WWE Champion. Vic also revealed a bonus fact - Kofi has competed in the last 12 Royal Rumble matches, tying him with Dolph Ziggler for the longest active streak of appearances in the Rumble Match.

- We've noted how Drake Maverick has been looking for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth at the San Diego Comic Con this week, and that WWE reportedly had plans for a match at the big convention. Drake has been documenting his search on social media this week. It looks like the potential title change could come later this evening at around 6pm ET when Truth appears on the IGN LIVE stage. We will keep you updated on any happenings. Below is WWE's announcement on the appearance:

R-Truth to appear on IGN LIVE at SDCC 2019 Just one day after Drake Maverick crashed Mattel's WWE panel in search of him, R-Truth will appear on IGN LIVE at SDCC 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con International, today at 3 p.m. PST. Don't miss the live stream at IGN.com to catch the 24/7 Champion at one of the biggest pop culture events of the year!

- Baron Corbin and former TNA Knockout SoCal Val has a Twitter exchange this week after Val took a shot at Corbin's gear for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

She wrote, "Ok. Towards end of PPV now and @BaronCorbinWWE has just come our STILL committed to wearing the #TGIFridays busboy formal wear. TO WRESTLE IN."

Corbin responded, "You still mad I shot you down?"

Val claimed they have never met. She wrote back, "I'm not sure what that even means. I've never actually met you. But! I've grown increasingly worried about your fashion sense on television. In short, please buy wrestling gear."

